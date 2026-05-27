17-year-old Moïse Kouamé becomes youngest match winner at Roland Garros since 1991

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Moïse Kouamé, born on March 6, 2009, has become the youngest player ever to win a Grand Slam main draw match (nobody born in 2008 or after has won a match in the main draw), as well as the youngest Roland Garros match winner since Dinu Pescariu in 1991 and the youngest at any major since Bernard Tomic, who was 16 at the 2009 Australian Open.

Kouamé, ranked 318 in the world, defeated the 37-year-old and current World No. 46 Marin Cilic 7-6(4), 6-2, 6-1, who had a career high of World No, 3 in 2018 and reached the semi-finals in 2022.

French fans are excited about a potential new talent in their home Roland Garros. Kouamé has already won two ITF World Tennis Tour tournaments and, still 16, qualified for the ATP 250 in Montpellier in February. He also achieved his first victory at a Masters 1000 event in March, at the Miami Open, defeating Zachary Svajda.