17-year-old Luke Littler shocks PDC: he is going to dominate the world of darts for decades

HQ

Luke Littler is enlarging his status as a one of the best dart players in the world with a unprecedented debut season, that has seen this seventeen years old Englishman win 10 titles in one year.

Last Sunday, Littler won his first Grand Slam of Darts title, after thrashing 39-year-old Martin Lukeman 16-3. A shockingly easy victory, much shorter than the previous semifinal he played against 53-year-old and two times World Champion Gary Anderon, 16-15.

This is Littler's first season outside of the youth circuit, and has already become one of only four dart players in PDC history to win at least 10 titles in a calendar year, joining Phil Taylor, Michael van Gerwen and Peter Wright.

Those titles include Premier League and World Series Final. At his short age, he is nº5 in the World. "There's still more ranking tournaments to go this year, so hopefully I can go a bit higher than number five!", he said, after winning more than £1 million.

Other impressive stats from his debut season, provided by darts experter Chris Hammer from SportingLife, include 139 victories out of 181 games this season, and 747 180s, more than anyone this year.

Last year, he became a celebrity by reaching the PDC World Darts Championship finals, the most prestigious darts tournament in the world, that is heald each year between December and January. Nobody expected him to go that far, after qualifying thanks to his victory in 2023 World Youth Champion.