17-year-old Bayern Munich star apologised to the club after comments about "dream club Real Madrid"

Last weekend, Lennart Karl, a 17-year-old Bayern Munich homegrown player, who debuted with the main team last summer during a 10-0 thrashing to Auckland City at Club World Cup, and left a mark in Champions League, where he became the youngest player ever to score in three consecutive matches in the UEFA competition, made the rounds when he said that his dream was to play at Real Madrid.

Karl said that "at some point I definitely want to go to Real Madrid, that is my dream club", during a meeting at a fan club event, and asked the attendees to "keep it between us", but that obviously didn't happen, and his words spread, surely reaching Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.

Max Eberl, sporting director at Bayern Munich, spoke to Sport1 and revealed that the player apologised to the club. "A 17-year-old is allowed to make mistakes. He came to see us the next day and said, 'I think I said something that wasn't quite right.' For us, the matter is closed; it was never a big deal. He's proving himself on the pitch", he said, adding that he will not be sanctioned (via As).

Another Bayern Munich executive said that it was "something typical from Lenni, he plays football with his hear in his hands", and added that he feels comfortable at Bayern. However, this small incident may have (positive) consequences for him, as SportBild reports that the club is planning a renovation of contract until 2031, which would significatively increase his salary...