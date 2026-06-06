1666: Amsterdam's prologue shadow drops for free at Summer Game Fest

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Imagine spending 16 years working on a single project. That's what Patrice Désilets, the creator of the Assassin's Creed series and director of Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time has been doing, as he's been plugging away with his own studio Panache Digital Games on 1666: Amsterdam.

In the game, we take on the role of a witch in the historical city, where we'll have access to magical powers, throwing people up in the air with telekinesis, as well as being able to play as our cat friend and see through its eyes.

If the game looks interesting via the trailers, you can give it a go right now, as Désilets announced that the prologue for 1666: Amsterdam is playable for free now on Steam and via the Epic Games Store.