16 years after bringing Scott Pilgrim to an end, its original author is creating a new one-shot comic

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Bryan Lee O'Malley, the writer and creator of Scott Pilgrim, is returning to the comic series that started it all, with a new one-shot comic arriving this November. It's the first new comic in the Scott Pilgrim world since 2010, and the first since the original series ended.

Scott Pilgrim EX: Dawn of Metal Scott is the prequel story to the 2026 beat-'em-up release Scott Pilgrim EX, in which Scott, Ramona, alongside some of her exes and Scott's friends have to save Sex Bob-omb from the clutches of demons, vegans, and other enemies. The Dawn of Metal Scott comic focuses on the introduction of Metal Scott. According to Gizmodo, it'll feature 24 pages, alongside a 16-page introduction of Scott battling against his metal doppelganger.

Scott Pilgrim EX: Dawn of Metal Scott also acts as a sort of sequel following on from the Scott Pilgrim Takes Off anime. While Scott hasn't been in comics since 2010, the IP has branched out into other media, and still finds a loyal fanbase whenever it returns.