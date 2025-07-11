15 years from Spain's glory at World Cup 2010, where are them now?

HQ

Fifteen years ago, on July 11, 2010, Spain became World Champion for the first time in history. Two years before, the had lifted the UEFA Euro trophy (and would lift it again in 2012), but South Africa was their first ever World Cup final. Andrés Iniesta's goal in the 116th minute became an unforgettable moment for a generation.

23 players took part in that squad, and fifteen years later, only six of them are still active as players. Pepe Reina was the last one to retire last May, playing as a goalkeeper for Como. Jesús Navas also retired midway last season, with the honour of being the only one from that team present in the young squad that lifted UEFA Euro 2024 last summer. Andrés Iniesta, the hero of the final, retired from professional football last year.

The only players from that squad still playing professional football are:



Pedro Rodríguez (Lazio)



Raúl Albiol (Villarreal)



Javi Martínez (Qatar SC)



Juan Mata (Western Sydney Wanderers)



Sergio Busquets (Inter Miami)



Sergio Ramos (C. F. Monterrey)



However, others have taken careers as managers and most are still closely related to football. Xabi Alonso is the current Real Madrid manager after his successful stint at Bayer Leverkusen, and Xavi Hernández was manager at FC Barcelona, currently unemployed but looking for a new club. Cesc Fábregas trains Como. Carlos Marchena worked as trainer for Sevilla and Valencia, and Álvaro Arbeloa is trainer of Real Madrid Castilla.

Gerard Piqué works as president of FC Andorra and is the president of the Kings League, the amateur football competition featuring Spanish and Latin American streamers. Others have taken other ventures in sports, and many work ocassionally as pundits, and in the case of Íker Casillas, he has a successful podcast where he recently interviewed Piqué, whom he still shares a friendly rivalry.