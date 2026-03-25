15-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. trains with Real Madrid today, a "test" to join the academy

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Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. has been seen training with the youth teams at Real Madrid, and could join the Real Madrid youth system in the future, reports The Athletic. The 15-year-old, son of Real Madrid legend Cristiano Ronaldo, currently trains for Al Nassr's youth academy, the same team as his father's in the Saudi Pro League, but this week's training in Madrid is being seen as a test to see if he can join Real Madrid's "La Fábrica".

Ronaldo Jr. turns 16 in June, so next season he would be eligible for the youth teams in Real Madrid. However, his future will likely depend on his father's, as Ronaldo Sr. is still contracted with Al-Nassr until 2027, and the Saudi club would also like to retain the young forward as a product of their own academy.

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr., who also played for Juventus and Manchester United academies, plays as forward and right winger, and has already made his debut for the Portugal U-16 teams, following his father's footsteps. His future is not written: Ronaldo Sr. said once that his dream would be to play alongside his son, but at age 41, his active time is running out. Currently injured, Cristiano Ronaldo won't feature in this week's friendlies with Portugal, but it's still expected for him to be at World Cup 2026.

Further reading: Cristiano Ronaldo buys 25% stake of UD Almería, second tier club in Andalusia