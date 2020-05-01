15 studios are working on Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Assassin's Creed Valhalla is already here. After a curious streaming presentation about the creation of the art for the game, the first trailer was released yesterday (you can watch that here). Subsequently, the Twitter for Ubisoft Montreal, the studio leading the game's development, celebrated the premiere:

"Exciting! An immense congratulations to our studio warriors for all the good work and passion building to that reveal. We'd also like to thank the 14 co-dev studios all around the world. You know who you are, and we're thankful for your dedication! Skàl!"

This is not the first time that Ubisoft has surprised us with the large number of people working on one of its games since The Division 2 involved more than 1,000 people throughout its development.

This time, the adventure will take place in ye olde England during the Viking era, and it's heading to PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X sometime during the "holiday 2020" period.