You're watching Advertisements

There were already almost 50 participants confirmed for E3 2021, but late yesterday, the organiser ESA announced yet another round of 15 companies that will be added to the list. This including giants like Intellivision and Razer. Below is the already mighty impressive list of companies that have stuff to show at E3 that start in roughly two weeks (June 12).



24 Entertainment



Activision Publishing, Inc.



Amazon Game Studios



Bad Button Studio



BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc.



Bethesda Softworks



Burgos Games



Capcom USA, Inc.



Click Entertainment



DvG



Deep Silver, Inc.



Dreamteck



Epic Games Inc.



Funcom



GAMELOFT



GFUEL



Ghost Street Games



GTR Simulator



GuliKit



GungHo Entertainment Online America



Hooded Horse



HORI USA



Hyperkin, Inc.



Intellivision



Kalypso Media Group



KontrolFreek



LGA Enterprises



Limited Run Games



NCSoft



nDreams



NetEase



New Blood Interactive



NEXT LEVEL RACING



Nintendo of America Inc.



Norton Gaming



NVIDIA



Oculus from Facebook



PureArts



Razer



RDS Industries Inc.



Rebellion



SEGA



SK Telecom



Square Enix, Inc.



Take-Two Interactive Software



Tastemakers



TECHNISPORT



The Sixth Hammer



THQ Nordic



Ubisoft Entertainment SA



UCC Distributing Inc



UnnamedVR by Paracosma



Warner Bros. Games



Xbox



XSEED Games



Xsolla



Yooreka Studio



...so no shortage of games on E3, to sum it up.

Thanks Gamespot