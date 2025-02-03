15 months after the unwanted kiss by Luis Rubiales to Jenni Hermoso, the trial begins in Madrid

HQ

August 20, 2023: Spain wins the FIFA Women's World Cup against England. In the medal presentation, Luis Rubiales, president of the RFEF (Spanish Royal Football Federation) kisses footballer Jenni Hermoso in the lips without consent. The moment, witnessed live by millions on TV, sparked a widespread condemnation against Rubiales that turned into a social movement against sexism in football, which eventually led to Rubiales' resignation.

15 months later, the trial has finally started in Madrid. Prosecutors ask for two and a half years in prison for the former Spanish football boss, accused of sexual assault and coercion. In the bus to the airport back from Australia, Rubiales asked Hermoso to make a statement downplaying the kiss. Other suspect, the former women's team coach Jorge Vilda, is also accused of pressing Hermoso's brother to convince Hermoso to send a statement and saying that the kiss was consensual and that it wasn't serious.

However, all efforts by the Spanish Federation heads of silencing the case were rejected and denounced by Hermoso and other players, adding fuel to the fire. Rubiales initially denied he would resign, victimising of being bullied by "false feminists".

Spanish Society was mostly in favour of the players, but Hermoso has said today that she received death threats, and couldn't enjoy the victory, feeling defenceless and unprotected by the Spanish Football Federation. Hermoso, 34, now plays for Tigres UANL in Mexico.

"It felt completely out of context. I knew I was being kissed by my boss, something that should never happen in any social or work environment. I felt disrespected and it ruined one of the happiest days of my life", she declared today.

If you want to know more, there's a Netflix documentary, 'It's All Over: The Kiss That Changed Spanish Football', released last fall, just after Jenni Hermoso won a special award in the Ballon d'Or ceremony for her fight for equality.