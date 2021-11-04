15 minutes of Elden Ring reveals many foggy details

HQ

This afternoon FromSoftware and Bandai Namco revealed an extensive gameplay demonstration of their upcoming action RPG Elden Ring. We have seen many sections of this presentation during this year's Gamescom (find a more detailed look here) but let's go over the most important details that were shown today.

The developers started the show with their open world "Lands Between", which we can explore from the back of a ghostly mount. This area connects underground dungeons, where treasures and new challenges await brave adventurers, with the so-called Legacy dungeons, which have a multi-layered layout that is reminiscent of the Soulsborne series' more traditional levels. One example of these dungeons is Stormveil Castle, which was presented in more detail. There, the demigod "Rodrick the Golden" awaits us, who unleashes very acrobatic combos despite having many hands on his back.

HQ

A longer part of the presentation was focused around the online multiplayer, which ranges from co-op to invasions and PvP duels. In the video, the two players snuck through a forest full of large snakes before encountering a mounted boss in heavy armour. In this encounter, many magical abilities were shown as the knight unleashes massive area of effect attacks. More mechanics were shown during the infiltration of an enemy camp, revealing the crafting system, stealth gameplay and stagger mechanics. When it came to combat, we saw different combat skills and the summoning of friendly NPC spirits.

Elden Ring will be released on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series on 25 February 2022. A closed beta will take place later this November as the developer gathers feedback on the game's network environment before release. Pre-order information and special editions were also unveiled today.