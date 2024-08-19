15 minutes of Astro Bot gameplay has leaked online

HQ

We're a few weeks away from the launch of Astro Bot. As Sony looks to establish the cute robot as his own icon within the PlayStation universe, we're expecting quite a lot from this platformer. However, ahead of its launch, 15 minutes of gameplay has found itself online.

Right now, the YouTube link (first spotted by Eurogamer) will take you to a blank page, as the video has been pulled. But, from the response on the Reddit post sharing the link, we can extract some details.

Special bots not yet revealed were found across the leak, such as Trico from the Last Guardian, Ken and Ryu from Street Fighter, Sly Cooper, the cat from Stray, and plenty more. Comments are piling praise on Astro Bot, so hopefully we'll be able to see a lot of it for ourselves soon enough.

You can still find the video out there if you look hard enough, but we're not going to link it here.