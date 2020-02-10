Cookies

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot

1.5 million copies of Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot sold

CyberConnect2 and Bandai Namco have a monetary reason to celebrate after Dragon Ball RPG surpasses 1.5 million copies sold.

A lot of sales figures were shared last week, mainly thanks to all quarterly reports from video game companies for the period October-December being released. Now Bandai Namco has delivered more numbers, revealing that the recently released action-RPG Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot sold 1.5 million copies during its first week.

Even though the Dragon Ball games usually do well, they have almost unanimously been fighting games. This was a gamble on Bandai Namco's part to make a more traditional adventure instead - and it's safe to safe that it seems to have paid off.

Have you played CyberConnect2's RPG?

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot

