15 injured in tram crash at Universal Studios Hollywood

HQ

A tram crashed at Universal Studios Hollywood this weekend leaving 15 riders hosptialised with minor injuries.According to Variety, Los Angeles County Fire Department units were dispatched after 9 p.m. PT to the park.

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Lt. Maria Abal told Los Angeles Times that the last car of the tram collided with a rail when traveling down a hill near a parking structure.

"There was some type of issue with the brakes," Abal said. "We don't exactly know what yet."

A Universal spokesperson said in a statement to Variety: "there was a tram incident at the theme park tonight that resulted in multiple minor injuries."

"We are working to support our guests and understand the circumstances that led to the accident," the spokesperson added.