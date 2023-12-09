Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

1440p gaming monitors seem to be less favoured by players

4K and 1080p displays are what most seem to be trending toward.

HQ

It seems like 1440p gaming monitors are on their way out, at least that's if we take the information from Valve's November hardware survey into consideration. The report notes that most gamers favour a 1080p screen as their primary display and that multi-monitor players tend to have a 4K and a 1080p screen combination.

The information states that a 1080p screen makes up 60% of all setups, and that a 4K-1080p multi-monitor setup also makes up around 60% of setups. This leaves 1440p screens to operate within a 40% range where they are also competing with other display sizes too, meaning the actual usage rate of 1440p screens is no doubt much lower than a flat 40% rate.

The survey does also reveal that the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 is the most used GPU, that most people have around 100 GB to 249 GB of free hard drive space, and that the Meta Quest 2 is the most popular VR headset.

