14 Minutes of Atomic Heart Gameplay Leaks

Atomic Heart, the upcoming post-apocalyptic sci-fi extravaganza is nearly upon us. After being delayed a fair few times, Atomic Heart's release date is set for release on the 21st of February.

However, over a month before the game comes out, 14 minutes of early gameplay has been uploaded to YouTube. You can find the video down below, though it may be taken down soon (or might already be gone by the time you're reading this.)

We begin right in the thick of the action in the video, fighting some strange saw robots and mannequin-looking things. It seems these are some tough enemies to fight, as even after withstanding energy blasts and lightning, they need a couple of melee hits to be taken down.

We then explore for a bit, seeing a neat lockpicking animation as our hero busts into a nearby house. Before long the gameplay shows the protagonist hopping into their car before journeying onto the next fight. A few more areas are shown off, giving us a better taste of the stylistic visuals in Atomic Heart.

Then, the video ends with the protagonist eventually meeting their end at the hands of a mannequin. We don't know when in development this footage is taken from, but it does make Atomic Heart look promising, and again gets us hyped for its eventual release.