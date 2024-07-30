14 minutes of Astro Bot gameplay has leaked online

HQ

Astro Bot, which is highly anticipated by many, was one of the games Sony showed off during this weekend's ChinaJoy 2024 event, and as the game was widely accessible this has meant that around 14 minutes of gameplay has now leaked and popped up online.

The footage quickly found its way onto the internet and it looks like it could be an early level in the game. As expected, Astro Bot will of course utilise the DualSense controller's full potential just like Astro's Playroom did, and among other things, we can see Astro's DualSense-shaped spaceship. The gameplay can be seen here via PlayStation Planet.

Astro Bot will be released for PlayStation 5 on September 6.