14 killed in Helicopter crash in Saudi Arabia on Sunday

HQ

It has been reported that on Sunday, June 28, a helicopter crash occurred in the eastern coastal city of Ras Tanura in Saudi Arabia, with the incident claiming the lives of 14 individuals.

All 14 victims were Saudi Arabian citizens, and while the reason for the crash has yet to be confirmed despite an inquiry being underway, it has been revealed that the aircraft belonged to the state oil giant Aramco, who operates one of its major oil refineries in the region, this also being one of the largest oil refineries in the entire Middle-East.

According to Reuters, the incident happened at 6:00 AM local time, and a state news agency has revealed that "the relevant authorities have launched a ​full investigation to determine the cause ​of the crash."

This comes as work on loading crude oil in the region was recently resumed following around four months of being paused due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle-East.