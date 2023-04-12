13th Gen Intel and RTX 40 Series comes to a tablet in the ASUS ROG Flow Z13

HQ

It isn't very often that you find 13th Gen Intel processors and RTX 40 Series graphics cards in tablets, but for the case of the ASUS ROG Flow Z13 ACRNM that is precisely the case, as this gaming tablet features an i9-13900H CPU and a RTX 4070 GPU, all alongside a 1TB SSD and 32GB of RAM. Needless to say, it is quite the powerful portable gadget.

But to see just how this tablet works in practice and whether or not this is a device that you should be keeping an eye out for, we've been checking out the tablet on the latest episode of Quick Look, where our very own Magnus shared some thoughts and facts about the device.