136 nations have signed up for the International Esports Federation's 2025 season

The 2025 season of events hosted by the International Esports Federation (IESF) is set to be a big one. With the first slate of qualifiers set to begin on January 15, the organisation has now revealed that the 2025 campaign has smashed records by offering up the most attending nations in its history to date.

In total, 136 unique nations have signed up for the season, with this set to enable millions of players to compete in the array of tournaments on PC, consoles, and mobile devices. With such a broad number of nations included, the IESF's general secretary Boban Totovski has stated:

"The participation of 136 Member Federations in this year's National Qualifiers is an extraordinary accomplishment. It reflects the deep passion, dedication, and unity within the global esports community. We eagerly anticipate witnessing the emergence of this year's national champions and the incredible talent that will define the 2025 season."

This will be the 16th year that the IESF offers tournaments and action and clearly this won't be the last-time either, especially with growing levels of support like this.