1348 Ex Voto will see a young knight-errant travelling across 14-th century Italy

During the Future Games Show, a fixture at this year's Gamescom proceedings, developer Sedleo appeared to show off its upcoming action-adventure game known as 1348 Ex Voto. This project is a medieval story that chronicles how a young knight-errant rises through the ranks in a bid to become a fully-fledged knight, all by travelling across 14th century Italy and battling zealots, bandits, and mercenaries, all while plague tears society apart.

The narrative revolves around the hero of Aeta, a young woman who decides to become a doting knight after bandits raid her village. This character is voiced by Alby Baldwin (known for appearing in various West End theatre productions) and Aeta is supported by a companion voiced by Baldur's Gate III's Shadowheart star Jennifer English.

Speaking about 1348 Ex Voto, game director Tom Oceano commented: "We are excited to finally show you what has been the focus of all our passion and hard work for the past few years: 1348 Ex Voto. This game's story is dear to our hearts - it speaks of honour, justice, and sacrifice, in times where those words' meaning was all but lost. We feel privileged to be able to pass it to you, and truly hope you'll enjoy playing it as much as we loved delivering it."

We're told in a press release that Sedleo has collaborated with the Historical European Martial Arts organisation to ensure that the game's combat is up to snuff and accurate, all while setting its in a rural Italian setting that is close to the studio's Italian heart.

With launch planned for early 2026, you can see the reveal trailer for 1348 Exo Voto below.