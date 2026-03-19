1348 Ex Voto developers promises improved performance and polish in future updates

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It has not been the greatest of debut weeks for Sedleo's 1348 Ex Voto, as the action-adventure game launched on March 12 to a rather low critical reception, which was then accompanied by a much more extreme amount of criticism from consumers. As it stands, the game has a 52/100 score from critics on Metacritic but a measly 1.1/10 from fans...

Needless to say, many are hoping for improvements from the game and this is precisely what Sedleo has now promised in a statement shared on social media. We're told that any feedback is "incredibly valuable" to the developer and that the immediate future will see some key areas addressed.

"Our main focus has been addressing critical bugs, some of which you'll find fixed in the patch we just released on PlayStation 5 and PC. Beyond that, our top priorities are improving performance across all platforms, adding more polish to key aspects of the game, and continuing bug fixing (like the subtitles being too small on some screens, and more)."

Sedleo signs off by adding that "we'll keep doing our best to deliver something we hope you'll enjoy!"

If you haven't read it already, you can find our dedicated review of 1348 Ex Voto here.