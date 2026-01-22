1348 Ex Voto arrives on the 12th of March, cancels Xbox version

1348 Ex Voto, the medieval action adventure game that sees you take on the role of a young knight errant in search of her closest friend (and probably more, if we're honest), has its release date. We knew it was coming sometime in Q1 2026, and it'll join the building list of game releasing this spring.

Sedleo and Dear Villagers revealed 1348 Ex Voto would arrive on the 12th of March, 2026 for PC and PlayStation. As per Gematsu, the previously announced Xbox version has since been cancelled, so that the studios can focus "on delivering the best experience possible for PC and PlayStation."

Sorry Xbox players, but there's no Ex Voto for you. The game offers cinematic combat inspired by real medieval fighting styles, a true historical setting, putting us in the depths of a tumultuous time for medieval Italy, and an immersive story featuring the voice work of Alby Baldwin and Jennifer English.