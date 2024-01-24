13 Sentinels and Hades to arrive as spirits in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

HQ

It's been a while since we've had any news about Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, but the truth is that every now and then, Nintendo keeps adding little updates here and there to an already great title, and not even its own creator, Masahiro Sakurai, knows how to top it.

This January, more than five years after launch, the official X account has reported that it will include five new spirits brought over from more modern titles. From 26-30 October, a new spirit will be introduced every day, and the list includes Hades, 13 Sentinels or eBASEBALL. In addition, each battle will earn you additional experience points.

The name of this event is "Baseball, Sentinels, and Gods". The spirits are collectibles in the same vein as the trophies from previous games. You can equip them in combat, which will improve your fighter's stats. Currently, there are over 1500 Spirits in the game, from over 40 different series.

Are you still playing Super Smash Bros. Ultimate?