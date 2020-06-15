13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim is set to release in September

You're watching Advertisements

Atlus announced 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim's European release date just recently. The Game will be available on September 8, exclusively for Playstation 4. During IGN's "Summer of Gaming" live-stream the first localized trailer was presented and it introduces the game's 13 characters. The Japanese voice actors were highlighted in the material because an English voice cast will not be available at launch (English voices will arrive a later date via a patch).

13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim was released in Japan late last year and left quite an impression there, especially among developers. It mixes elements of narrative adventures with an end-time story and stylized, tactical battles. You can find out more on the official website.