13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim

13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim is coming to Switch in April 2022

The adventure title from Vanillaware originally launched on PS4 in September last year.

It has been revealed by Atlus that its 2D side-scrolling adventure game, developed by Vanillaware, 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim, will in fact be making its debut on the Nintendo Switch in 2022.

Despite originally launching on PlayStation 4 on November 22, 2020, the game will be coming to Nintendo's portable and dockable platform on April 12, 2022 (for us in the West) to experience the striking journey on the go.

While we already reviewed the game on PS4 last year (which you can read here), you can check out the announcement trailer for the game's Switch release below to get an idea as to how the title will run on the platform.

13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim

