13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim delayed by two weeks

About five weeks ago, publisher Atlus confirmed the Western release of the sci-fi adventure 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim for early September. The English-speaking audience can soon enjoy the unusual title, which already won numerous prizes in Japan. However, during the announcement developer Vanillaware made it clear that the impact of the COVID 19 pandemic will undoubtedly lead to a delayed English voice over since the team wasn't sure whether or not they are able to integrate the synchronization work into the game within a timely manner.

Although fans of Japanese (anime) titles are often used to original voices, Atlus quickly realized that the general interest of the western release could suffer considerably if there is no full dubbing available in English at the release. For this reason, they have now moved the title back by two weeks.

Over at the Playstation Blog, Ari Advincula, Communications Manager at Sega America, explained that in Europe and America 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim will release on September 22 on Playstation 4. The English voice-over should be ready by this date, but it might not make the cut to be included on the physical retail version, the article states. But even if all else fails, the synchronization should be available via Day-1 patch in time for the final release, Sega promises.