13 million global viewers tuned into Gamescom 2021

Believe it or not, it has now been an entire week since we got to see exciting reveals such as the Saints Row reboot and the Stalingrad demo playthrough for Call of Duty: Vanguard at Opening Night Live. With a week now passing, organisers have now shared statistics for the event and it turns out that a staggering 13 million global viewers tuned in.

How does that compare to previous viewing figures? Well, this year's event saw an increase of 30% when compared to the first-ever digital Gamescom in 2020. It was additionally detailed that Opening Night Light also saw an increase of 30%, as it managed to draw in a total of 5.8 million viewers and a concurrent peak of 2 million.

Along with these statistics, the schedule for Gamescom 2022 was revealed. Next year's event will take place from August 25 - 28, and as usual, it will be held in Cologne.

