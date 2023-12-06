Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Baldur's Gate III

1.24 million Baldur's Gate III players have been turned into a sentient wheel of cheese

And 1.3 million people have completed the game.

HQ

Now that Baldur's Gate III has been out in the wild for a few months on both PC and PS5, Larian has produced a meaty infographic that shares a ton of information and crazy statistics about the game and the way that players tend to approach it.

On top of revealing more general and regular information such as 1.3 million people have beat the game, and that 94% of players have created a custom character, the data also shares that 1.24 million people have been turned into a sentient wheel of cheese, and that 66% of you saucy devils chose to get Halsin the Bear naked.

We're also told that the game has notched up a total playtime of a mega 452,556,984 hours, which is equivalent to over 51,662 years. Add to this 1.2 million characters dancing against their will and 14.4 million characters being disintegrated into a pile of dust.

You can see the full slate of data below.

