120Hz experimental patch for Oculus Quest 2 could launch this month

It looks like the previously teased 120Hz patch for the Oculus Quest 2 might finally be making the rounds, as a roadmap first spotted by UploadVR suggests that the update could be coming as soon as this month.

This note of the upcoming 'experimental' patch is listed in the official Oculus roadmap, where it states "120Hz Refresh Support (EXPERIMENTAL)" with a March 2021 release window.

The full details for the patch does allude to what might be coming in the update, saying "This release offers experimental support for 120Hz refresh rates only for apps that support it. The feature will happen in two parts - API support for devs, Experimental Settings toggle to enable 120Hz and user being able to toggle 120Hz for supported apps."

Since the update is noted as experimental, it probably won't be all that applicable upon its launch date to a lot of users, but will likely become utilised to a higher degree as the year progresses and more developer expand on the tech on offer.