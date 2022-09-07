120fps to become default on Meta Quest 2 headsets

HQ

The Meta Quest 2 has supported a 120Hz refresh rate for a while now, but has done so as an experimental feature, meaning you can use it, but there are chances your device may have issues with it. Fortunately, it looks like the kinks may have been ironed out, as Meta's VR team's consulting CTO (and the founder of Id Software), John Carmack, has revealed on Twitter, this feature will soon become the norm.

"120 fps has been an "experimental feature" on Quest 2 for a long time, and we are finally going to make it default-on. Any app that plays 60 fps video should consider 120 fps display -- it avoids the flicker of 60 fps display, and makes imperfect release tempo less harsh."

For those wondering if this improved level of performance will impact the battery life of the Quest 2 at all, Carmack also added, "It only gets used when apps explicitly ask for it, and only a modest handful take advantage of it -- most apps can't run at those high rates."

There has been no exact mention as to when the 120Hz update will actually arrive yet.