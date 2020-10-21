120FPS Halo: MCC lands on Xbox Series X|S a week after launch

You're watching Advertisements

Even though Halo Infinite was moved from being an Xbox Series X|S flagship launch title to release some time in 2021 in a more decent state, there will be plenty of (optimized for) next-gen Halo at the consoles' release window. Microsoft just made official on Twitter that The Master Chief Collection will land on the systems a week after their release, including several improvements.

The compilation consists of the first six (!) mainline Halo games, from Reach to 1, 2, 3, ODST, and the soon-to-be-added 4 (so it only misses current-gen Halo 5: Guardians and the aforementioned Infinite), and it'll present itself "fully optimized" on the Xbox Series consoles. This means the option to switch to 120FPS in both campaign and multiplayer, several (performance, we understand) split-screen improvements, and a further upscaled resolution to up to 4K on Series X specifically.

If the new hardware arrives on November 10, the game will release on November 17, but it'll also remain available as part of Xbox Game Pass at no additional cost.

Will you break in your new Xbox by playing through the Halo series?