12-year Call of Duty professional announces retirement

You don't get to stick around in any competitive space for over a decade if you aren't pretty damn good at what you do. This even applies to the world of Call of Duty, where after 12 years in action, Dillon "Attach" Price has decided to call it a day and move on from the esport.

Attach has had a less than impressive last few years, struggling to find himself at the mountaintop or particularly near it, especially within the Call of Duty League era. However, his overall career has been far more impressive, as he is still regarded as the youngest player to ever win a World Championship, a feat he managed a decade ago, when he won the 2015 event when he was 18-years-old.

Over his career, Attach played for various major organisations, including FaZe Clan and Evil Geniuses, and several CDL squads too, be it New York Subliners, Minnesota Rokkr, Las Vegas Legion, and then back to New York to be part of the rebranded Cloud9 New York, which has been his final team.

As for what the future now holds for Attach, this is unclear, but he has issued a statement where he notes: "Now, I'm ready to take a leap of faith and embrace new challenges as I move into the next chapter of my journey."