12 of the games shown during Sony's event are also coming to Xbox

HQ

During the night, Sony had an event with tons of new games, not least Horizon: Zero Dawn Remastered and Ghost of Yōtei. But among the games on display there was a majority of third-party titles, and while they're always presented to only one format at events like these, they're rarely exclusive.

Therefore, shortly after the show, Microsoft took the opportunity to announce that 12 of the games we got to see are also on their way to Xbox. This includes Japanese role-playing games Fantasian Neo Dimension and Lunar Remastered Collection, as well as new interesting projects like Hell is Us and ArcheAge Chronicles.

You can check out the full list in the X post below to see the 12 multiformat announcements (several of which are also coming to Switch).