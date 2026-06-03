12 new Lego Pokémon sets have been revealed, all use the new Smart technology

HQ

Amid the flurry of PlayStation-centred video game news yesterday evening, you may have missed the fact Lego and The Pokémon Company actually took the chance to announce a bunch of new sets, 12 in total, and all of which tap into the new Smart brick technology announced earlier this year at CES and which enable new ways to play.

The sets all launch on August 1 for a variety of prices, but the key thing to note is these sets are not collector's items like the whopping Charizard, Blastoise, and Venusaur statue, as rather we're talking about play sets designed for youngsters between 6-10 years old, with all sets clocking below 1,000 total pieces, some even below 100 pieces.

Each set will include at least one Smart brick, charger, and Smart Tag, with these able to expand the range of play by kicking out noises and lights to make the brickified pocket monsters seem even more lively.

As for the creatures who have been given the Lego treatment, these include Pikachu, Charizard, Jolteon, Bulbasaur, Bidoof, Squirtle, Charmander, Geodude, Sprigatito, Fuecoco, Quaxly, Jigglypuff, Mew, Eevee, Lapras, Mewtwo, Umbreon, Garchomp, Cubone, Gengar, and then a Ditto masquerading as Squirtle.

This is an ad:

As there are a ton of sets, you can find all of the firm pricing, piece-count, Smart-inclusion, and more by heading over here.

This is an ad: