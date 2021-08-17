12 Minutes trailer hypes up its imminent launch

HQ

It's been more than six years since we heard about Luis Antonio's intriguing and promising 12 Minutes, but it's finally time to play it for ourselves when it launches this Thursday. The talented developer has decided to remind us about that fact, as he's released a so-called launch trailer that shows off some of the different things we can do and say in each loop, and the consequences those things could lead to. These are just a fragment of the entire game, however, as Antonio continues to claim that playtesters use between six and eight hours to finish it, so I hope you don't get cabin fever easily.