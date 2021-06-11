12 Minutes publisher Annapurna Interactive is going to hold a showcase on July 29

Annapurna Interactive, the LA based video game publisher just announced that they are going to hold their Annapurna Interactive Showcase on July 29 at 8pm BST. According to the company, this event will feature "exclusive gameplay reveals, new game announcements, and a few more surprises". We can expect to see Skin Deep, Neon White, The Artful Escape and a few other titles.

Those who are interested in checking this showcase will be able to watch the livestream on YouTube or Twitch.

You can find the teaser trailer of the upcoming showcase below.