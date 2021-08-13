12 Minutes now available for pre-loading

HQ

One of the most interesting indie games coming this fall is the Portuguese Luis Antonio's 12 Minutes. Here you only have 12 minutes to solve a murder mystery until the time loop starts all over and gives you an opportunity to do things differently, hopefully getting further along.

The game does take place in a single apartment and has a great voice acting cast like Daisy Ridley and Willem Dafoe. It launches on August 19 for PC and Xbox (included with Xbox Game Pass starting day one), and if you have been eagerly awaiting this one - you can now pre-load it to be ready when it launches.

At the time of writing, you can only do this from the Xbox app to Android and iOS with the "Download to Console", but it is likely only a matter of hours before you can do this straight from the console as well.

12 Minutes weighs 2.3 gigabyte, so chances are you fill be able to fit it on your Xbox SSD. We will of course share a review of the game closer to the release.

