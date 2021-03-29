12 Minutes launches soon and have a playtime of up to 20H

You're watching Advertisements

One of the games shown in the [email protected] stream just before the weekend was the insanely promising adventure 12 Minutes, which takes plane in an apartment where you have to solve a mystery after having been beaten to death.

The only problem is that you only have 12 minutes to solve 12 Minutes (duh!), and then everything restarts. A little big like Groundhog Day - but without the comedy and Bill Murray.

The director of the game, Luis Antonio, who was also the lone developer for a long time said in the stream that it can take roughly eight hours to finish the game, but in reality, he had seen some people needing up to 20 hours to beat the story.

While we still don't have a release date, at least it was revealed that it should be coming soon to PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X, so hopefully the wait won't be much longer. It also deserves to remind everyone that 12 Minutes has a pretty impressive cast of voice actors headlined by Willem Dafoe, Daisy Ridley and James McAvoy.