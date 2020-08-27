12 Minutes has a cast worthy of Hollywood

You're watching Advertisements

This year during Gamescom Opening Night Live we got another look at 12 Minutes, the in-development indie darling that has captured everyone's attention since it was announced just over a year ago.

Today we got to see another short trailer, and while the gameplay looks a little more polished and the game's unique top-down perspective still shines, the headline moment was undoubtedly when the cast of the game was revealed. That's because 12 Minutes is going to star James McAvoy (X-Men), Daisy Ridley (Star Wars), and Willem Dafoe (there's just too many to list). Not too shabby...

As far as we know the planned 2020 release date still holds, and 12 Minutes is heading to PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X later this year.