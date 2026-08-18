11th and final Fast and Furious movie to start filming in December

After years of waiting for firm news on how the Fast and Furious franchise would properly wrap up, it seems work will soon commence on the 11th and final flick in the franchise. This information all comes from Vin Diesel himself, as the Dom Toretto star spoke to Variety to explain production on Fast Forever, as the movie is known, will kick off in December.

"We start shooting in December, if I can make good on the request from the studio."

Diesel then went on to reveal the wait for this movie has been partly down to the frequent re-writes the project has gone through, as four sets of writers were used to ensure the script was in a place Diesel was happy with.

"I'm going to tell you something personal. It was after four different writers, four years of development, and after I read the script, halfway through, one tear. By the end of the script that we crafted and worked so hard to make right for you after four years, I was crying. I couldn't hold it back, and I had to tell everyone. And my sister said, 'No more crying, bro.' So I just want to say that sometimes, even the toughest guys in the world need to cry."

As it stands, Fast Forever is slated to open in cinemas on March 17, 2028, which means production will likely need to go ahead without any issues if the film intends to make that premiere date. Even if production does commence in December, production will likely take a couple of months at least for a film of this scale, breadth, and cost, meaning there will be around a year allocated to post-production, which considering the effects used in modern Fast and Furious movies, may be quite a tight timeline.

Are you excited for the conclusion of the Fast and Furious story?