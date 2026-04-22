11 bit studios promises "an increase in the regularity of releases" in new financial results

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11 bit studios, the company behind games like Frostpunk and its sequel, The Alters, The Thaumaturge, This War of Mine, and more, is planning to release games more regularly in the future, and promises to support each new release for years after its launch, rather than seeing game launches as "one-off sales events."

In its latest financial earnings report, 11 bit studios goes into detail about how it'll build on the success it has seen in the past. The company will now build itself around three pillars: creating high-quality new games, monetising hits in the long-term through Games as a Platform, and expanding its portfolio through its XDEV division.

"We want every game under the 11 bit studios banner, whether it's a completely new IP or a reimagining of already known worlds, to carry a unique, ambitious artistic vision and that special emotional charge that our players value most. Building a multi-dimensional ecosystem gives us the space for bold creative decisions and the development of new directions, while maintaining the consistency and quality that define our approach to game creation," said 11 bit studios creative director Michał Drozdowski.

"Our goal is to build a diversified portfolio. On the one hand, we are investing in completely new worlds, opening subsequent chapters in the studio's history through proprietary projects P14 and P12. We are also expanding the universe of the cult classic Frostpunk into a new genre through the realization of P13. We also know what immense value our existing brands hold. Projects like Frostpunk 1886 or the newly announced P15, which is a reimagining of This War of Mine, are not standard remasters. They represent a fully modern, fresh take on the games that defined 11 bit studios, designed from the ground up with a multi-year lifecycle and long-term community engagement in mind," added Przemysław Marszał, CEO of 11 bit studios.

As for the year ahead, we're expecting to see the full version of Moonlighter 2, as well as paid DLC for Frostpunk 2 and The Alters. Further ahead, we're hoping to see Frostpunk 1886 arrive some time in 2027 or 2028, and we hope to hear more on that This War of Mine remake soon.