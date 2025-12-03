11 bit studios is hosting its first-ever showcase next week

HQ

Next week is set to be a busy one for fans of video game showcases, as while The Game Awards is the big one of note, there is also another Day of the Devs being planned, plus a Wholesome showcase, and now 11 bit studios is joining in on the action.

The publisher has revealed that on December 8 at 18:00 GMT/19:00 CET, it will be hosting its first-ever showcase, an event that will provide an update on a bunch of its upcoming and existing projects.

To this end, in a press release we're told that the show will share information about "Frostpunk 2 DLC, Moonlighter 2: The Endless Vault's Early Access plans, new content for The Alters, and some launch info for Death Howl". This won't be all however, as "a surprise or two" is also promised.

You can catch the showcase by heading to 11 bit's YouTube channel over here.