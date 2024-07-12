11 Bit Studios donates $50,000 after Russia bombs children's hospital

HQ

Few have escaped the brutal Russian attack on a children's hospital in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv this week, which led to both deaths and injuries and sick children in need of care that can no longer get it. Polish 11 Bit Studios now wants to draw attention to this and writes that they have already previously said that part of the proceeds from their adventure Indika - which was released in May - will go to children affected by Russia's war.

Now they announce via Instagram that they are directly donating $50,000 to the Liberty Ukraine Foundation to further help sick children. The studio writes that "it pains us that the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues, and the recent abhorrent attack on the children's hospital in Kyiv by Russian military forces shook us to our core".

According to Human Rights Watch, Russia has now attacked and bombed over 1,700 medical facilities in Ukraine. The studio concludes: "War devastates everything in its path, and is most cruel to those that are most innocent - children. Let this message resonate with us all-players and developers together-and let's do everything we can."

An initiative that is easy to sympathise with and worth paying attention to. Indika is out now for PC, PlayStation and Xbox.