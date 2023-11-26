Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Karate Kid

10K submissions have been received for an open casting call for the next Karate Kid movie

The successful applicant will star next to Jackie Chan and Ralph Macchio.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

An open casting call for the next instalment in the Karate Kid franchise has received a lot of attention, with it racking up 10K submissions in just one day. These submissions have come from across the globe from countries such as the UK, India, Sweden, and South Africa.

This is unsurprising really, as the successful applicant will be given the life changing opportunity to star alongside Jackie Chan and Ralph Macchio in the upcoming film.

According to the website for the casting call, the team are looking for an actor aged 15-17 to portray Chinese or mixed-race Chinese. Filming will reportedly take place between March and June of 2024 and prior acting experience isn't essential.

Are you planning on auditioning?

Karate Kid

Thanks, The Hollywood Reporter.

Related texts



Loading next content