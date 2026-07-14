1047 Games sees more layoffs following Empulse's launch

1047 Games, the studio behind Splitgate, its sequel, and the recently released Titanfall-like game Empulse, is once again undergoing layoffs. This latest round of job cuts follows the job losses from last year, which occurred after 1047 Games launched Splitgate 2 fully.

Insider Gaming caught wind of the layoffs via employees' LinkedIn pages. It isn't clear quite how many people have been let go, as 1047 Games is yet to make an official statement. However, it appears that job losses have cut across a lot of sectors, including sound design and production.

Empulse launched into Early Access on the 24th of June. It was released without the fanfare and controversial hats that preceded Splitgate 2's launch, but the game also debuted as a paid experience. On SteamDB, it is doing okay, if only compared to the poor numbers of Splitgate: Arena Reloaded. Empulse averages around 1,500 players per day at its peak, but dwindles into triple digits at its lower points. That doesn't seem sustainable, and it seems that once again 1047 Games is struggling to hold its ground with its new releases in the saturated shooter space.