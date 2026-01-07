1047 Games issues statement following low-player count re-launch of Splitgate 2

HQ

The saga of Splitgate continues. Developer 1047 Games has now issued a statement talking about the re-launch of the arena shooter, which since it came back onto the scene in December 2025, has raked in a very small number of players, on Steam at least.

Steam Charts shows that the game hit a peak of around 2,300 players when it re-launched once more, and since then has haemorrhaged players on a frequent basis to the point where it now averages peaks that are less than half of that figure. This has led many to question the long-term viability of the game, to which 1047 has replied with a statement where it explains that "Steam Charts don't measure fun."

As the developer explains: "Steam Charts don't measure fun. They show one number, on one platform, at one given moment. They don't show the full picture or what it feels like to actually play, and they definitely don't capture the community that's actively helping shape what Arena Reloaded is becoming."

While this is a fair statement, the incredibly low player figures don't exactly paint the picture of a game that has a long-term future. Considering this is the third time that Splitgate 2 has been rebooted - not counting how work was stopped on the well-received first game to make this sequel - you have to wonder if it will be the last with these dwindling figures in mind.

Still, 1047 also expresses that the "team remains committed to delivering the best version of Splitgate possible," while also emphasising that "Arena Reloaded is free, the gameplay's the best it's ever been, and we'd love for you to jump in and form your own opinion."