1047 Games is ending development on Splitgate

Ever since Splitgate boomed to massive amounts of success, developer 1047 Games has been working to improve the game to support the large number of fans that are playing the sci-fi shooter. But, it seems like this has been a bit of an uphill battle, as the developer has now put out a statement to announce a rather massive change of direction.

As stated in the Twitter post below, 1047 Games revealed that it will be ending development on Splitgate, and will instead be focussing its efforts on creating "a new game in the Splitgate universe which will present revolutionary, not evolutionary, changes to our game."

Otherwise, it's noted that this project will be "a shooter, it will have portals, and it will be built in Unreal Engine 5," meaning fans can expect something in a similar vein to Splitgate. It was also added, "Oh, and it will be free."

As for what's next for Splitgate, there will be one last battle pass for the game, which will arrive on September 15, and will be free for all players, and after this, there will be smaller updates to tackle bugs and fixes, but otherwise the developer will be focussed all on this new shooter project.