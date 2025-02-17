10:10 Games lays off 20 people after Funko Fusion's commercial and critical failure

HQ

10:10 Games managed to generate a lot of excitement for its debut title Funko Fusion, which was based on the popular Funko Pop figures. Like its plastic counterparts, a host of brands - from He-Man to Mega Man and Jurassic Park (just to name a few) - were crammed into the game with both figures and worlds.

But... unfortunately, it wasn't very fun to play. It was a very frustrating and often unfinished experience and we gave it a lukewarm rating to say the least, and we were not alone. And now there are consequences.

Insider Gaming reports that the title's "complete commercial and critical failure" has resulted in 20 people being laid off on the grounds that there "isn't enough work to give the whole team". Employees have been asked to take all their vacation time so that the company does not have to pay out compensation, and unfortunately there does not seem to be any help for those affected, who are left to fend for themselves.

Sad of course, although not entirely unexpected given how bad the game was.