10.1 million units shipped for PS5, 116.4 million units shipped for PS4

Last week we just got to know that PlayStation 5 has sold 10 million units and some statistical facts regarding a few games, now via Sony's Q1 FY2021 Financial Results, we have more updated information.

It was stated that PlayStation 5 shipment has reached 10.1 million units, and 116.4 million units shipped for PS4.

But other than that, according to Bloomberg's report, Sony is also no longer selling the $499-priced PlayStation 5 at a loss, said Sony Chief Financial Officer Hiroki Totoki. The sales of hardware and peripheral devices, for example, PS4, are covering the loss for selling the $399 digital version of PS5.

At this speed, it seems that it would not be too impossible for Sony to achieve its goal of shipping 14.8 million PS5 units in FY 2021 as previously revealed, provided they can manufacture enough hardware.

